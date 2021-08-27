CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) will announce $1.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CBRE Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.85. CBRE Group reported earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CBRE Group will report full-year earnings of $4.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CBRE Group.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 4.84%.

CBRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

In related news, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total transaction of $1,746,180.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 141,398 shares in the company, valued at $13,717,019.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $32,555,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 661,227 shares of company stock valued at $63,439,266. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 27.7% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at about $664,000. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter worth about $351,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in CBRE Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $93.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.84. CBRE Group has a 52 week low of $43.17 and a 52 week high of $98.93.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

