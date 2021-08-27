Ccore Market Cap Reaches $30,222.06 (CCO)

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 27th. During the last seven days, Ccore has traded down 32.7% against the US dollar. Ccore has a market capitalization of $30,222.06 and $129.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ccore coin can now be bought for about $0.0178 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ccore alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00053244 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003039 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00014208 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.69 or 0.00053704 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.47 or 0.00768310 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.05 or 0.00100460 BTC.

Ccore Profile

Ccore is a coin. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 coins. The official website for Ccore is ccore.io . The Reddit community for Ccore is https://reddit.com/r/ccore_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore is a decentralized crypto payment platform that allows the user to spend cryptocurrencies on several fiat-based online services and stores with no value loss on the exchange. Furthermore, the owners of online stores will not lose part of their profit due to the volatility of crypto rates. On the platform, the user can find three main services, Ccore exchange; Ccore Wallet and Ccore pay. CCO is an Ethereum-based token developed by Ccore platform, it can be used as a medium of exchange on platform and to pay for goods on online stores or services. There are commission discounts where users can save up to 50% using Ccore token. “

Buying and Selling Ccore

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ccore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ccore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ccore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ccore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.