CCUniverse (UVU) Achieves Market Capitalization of $14,743.32

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 27th. One CCUniverse coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. CCUniverse has a market capitalization of $14,743.32 and approximately $2.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CCUniverse has traded 24.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CCUniverse alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00005776 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007410 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000034 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000134 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000020 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded down 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About CCUniverse

CCUniverse is a coin. Its launch date was April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,660,283 coins. CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . The official website for CCUniverse is ccuniverse.org . The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

CCUniverse Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CCUniverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CCUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CCUniverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CCUniverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.