Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Sold by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP lowered its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 27.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,878 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Celanese were worth $7,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Celanese by 41.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after buying an additional 7,822 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Celanese during the second quarter worth $556,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Celanese during the first quarter worth $4,482,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Celanese by 134.1% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Celanese by 22.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 322,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,274,000 after purchasing an additional 59,770 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on Celanese from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Vertical Research upgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $153.00 target price (down from $188.00) on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.71.

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $158.19 on Friday. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.02 and a fifty-two week high of $171.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.53. Celanese had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 84.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

