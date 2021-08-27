Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.43

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.43 and last traded at $9.43, with a volume of 4962 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.13.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Celestica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Celestica currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.75.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Celestica had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 1.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Celestica Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Celestica by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,077,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,320 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Celestica by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,584,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,230 shares in the last quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Celestica by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,911,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,667,000 after purchasing an additional 13,020 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Celestica by 681,894.4% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,389,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Celestica by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,382,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,554,000 after purchasing an additional 37,400 shares in the last quarter. 51.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celestica Company Profile (NYSE:CLS)

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

