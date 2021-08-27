Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Shares Gap Up to $13.38

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.38, but opened at $13.87. Cellectis shares last traded at $13.94, with a volume of 614 shares.

CLLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.05. The stock has a market cap of $639.18 million, a PE ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.13). Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 39.99% and a negative net margin of 181.89%. The firm had revenue of $14.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 million. Research analysts anticipate that Cellectis S.A. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLLS. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cellectis in the second quarter worth $19,529,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Cellectis in the second quarter worth $15,994,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its position in Cellectis by 392.9% in the first quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 346,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,003,000 after buying an additional 276,230 shares during the period. Prosight Management LP acquired a new stake in Cellectis in the first quarter worth $2,787,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Cellectis by 15.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 890,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,997,000 after buying an additional 116,723 shares during the period. 35.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

