Cellframe Market Cap Tops $20.45 Million (CELL)

Cellframe (CURRENCY:CELL) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. Over the last seven days, Cellframe has traded 17.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cellframe coin can currently be bought for $1.14 or 0.00002399 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cellframe has a total market cap of $20.45 million and $3.25 million worth of Cellframe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004863 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Cellframe Coin Profile

Cellframe (CRYPTO:CELL) uses the hashing algorithm. Cellframe’s total supply is 29,735,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,922,452 coins. Cellframe’s official Twitter account is @cellframenet

Buying and Selling Cellframe

