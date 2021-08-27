Celo (CELO) Trading 33.6% Higher Over Last Week

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded up 24.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. Celo has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and $273.79 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Celo has traded 33.6% higher against the US dollar. One Celo coin can currently be bought for about $4.24 or 0.00008756 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00053420 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.05 or 0.00130335 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.07 or 0.00153122 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003549 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,223.30 or 0.99692637 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $491.62 or 0.01016332 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,199.53 or 0.06614434 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Celo Profile

Celo’s genesis date was April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 286,702,568 coins. The official website for Celo is celo.org . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Buying and Selling Celo



