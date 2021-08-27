Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) PT Set at C$11.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) received a C$11.00 price target from investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.27% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CVE. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$16.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Cenovus Energy to C$20.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.44.

TSE:CVE traded up C$0.20 on Friday, hitting C$10.55. The stock had a trading volume of 3,278,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,268,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.93, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.20. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of C$4.15 and a 52 week high of C$12.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.76. The company has a market cap of C$21.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 240.68.

In other Cenovus Energy news, Director Claude Mongeau acquired 78,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$10.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$794,726.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 339,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,459,046.66. Also, Senior Officer Norrie Carson Ramsay bought 4,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$12.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,929.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$427,724.14.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

