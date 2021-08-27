CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.63 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) will post $1.63 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.64 billion and the lowest is $1.62 billion. CenterPoint Energy reported sales of $1.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will report full-year sales of $7.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.73 billion to $8.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $7.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.95 billion to $7.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CenterPoint Energy.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS.

CNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 101.4% in the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 52.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $25.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.50. CenterPoint Energy has a 12-month low of $18.60 and a 12-month high of $27.19. The company has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.71%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

