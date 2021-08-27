Central Securities (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Sets New 12-Month High at $42.95

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $42.95 and last traded at $42.95, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.65.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.02.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Securities in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Robotti Robert bought a new position in shares of Central Securities in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Central Securities in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Central Securities in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Central Securities by 14.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Central Securities is a financial firm that provides investment and consulting services for various clients.

