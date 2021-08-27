Centric Swap (CNS) Market Cap Hits $890,341.50

Centric Swap (CURRENCY:CNS) traded up 13.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 27th. One Centric Swap coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Centric Swap has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar. Centric Swap has a total market cap of $890,341.50 and $255,100.00 worth of Centric Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Centric Swap

Centric Swap’s total supply is 3,977,658,038 coins. Centric Swap’s official Twitter account is @JoinCentricApp

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Centric Swap Coin Trading

