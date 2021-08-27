Centrifuge (CFG) Trading Down 11.2% This Week

Centrifuge (CURRENCY:CFG) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. Centrifuge has a total market cap of $98.92 million and approximately $1.77 million worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar. One Centrifuge coin can currently be bought for about $1.17 or 0.00002385 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00053599 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.00 or 0.00128637 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.62 or 0.00152376 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003516 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,308.71 or 0.98641328 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $490.45 or 0.01001450 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,236.22 or 0.06608026 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 84,707,423 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

