Centrus Energy Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 448 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 569% compared to the typical daily volume of 67 call options.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Centrus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Centrus Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Get Centrus Energy alerts:

In other Centrus Energy news, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $310,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,954,494.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Centrus Energy by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Centrus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sara Bay Financial increased its holdings in Centrus Energy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 382,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Centrus Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Centrus Energy by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEU opened at $23.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.42. The firm has a market cap of $333.73 million, a P/E ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 2.66. Centrus Energy has a fifty-two week low of $8.18 and a fifty-two week high of $30.97.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 10.68%. As a group, analysts expect that Centrus Energy will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions segments. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers. The Technical Solutions segment offers advanced engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers, and is deploying advanced nuclear fuel production capabilities to power existing, and next-generation reactors around the world.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Centrus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.