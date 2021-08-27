Cerillion (LON:CER) Shares Down 1.2%

Cerillion Plc (LON:CER)’s share price fell 1.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 834 ($10.90) and last traded at GBX 840 ($10.97). 12,148 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 56,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 850 ($11.11).

Several brokerages recently commented on CER. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Cerillion from GBX 575 ($7.51) to GBX 665 ($8.69) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Liberum Capital increased their price objective on shares of Cerillion from GBX 565 ($7.38) to GBX 670 ($8.75) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.26, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of £247.91 million and a PE ratio of 57.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 823.74.

Cerillion Plc provides software for billing, charging, and customer relationship management (CRM) to the telecommunications, finance, utilities, and transportation sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Services, Software, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), and Third-Party.

