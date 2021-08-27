Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning increased its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 431,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,938 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.14% of Cerner worth $33,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Cerner by 53.9% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cerner by 47.8% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in Cerner by 141.3% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cerner by 180.3% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

CERN traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,490,787. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $66.75 and a 52-week high of $84.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.01. The company has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CERN. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.90.

In related news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 9,989 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $796,123.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 7,000 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $561,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,570.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,739 shares of company stock valued at $2,273,398. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

