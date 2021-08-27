CertiK (CTK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $132.95 Million

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. During the last seven days, CertiK has traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar. CertiK has a market cap of $132.95 million and approximately $38.92 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CertiK coin can now be bought for $2.37 or 0.00004821 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CertiK alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00053738 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.42 or 0.00133211 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.58 or 0.00151853 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003545 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,866.45 or 0.99503762 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $490.97 or 0.00999732 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,165.74 or 0.06446199 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CertiK Profile

CertiK was first traded on October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 103,758,159 coins and its circulating supply is 56,148,013 coins. The official website for CertiK is www.certik.org . CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CertiK is medium.com/certik

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

CertiK Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CertiK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CertiK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CertiK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CertiK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.