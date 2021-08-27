ChainX Price Up 5.5% Over Last Week (PCX)

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. One ChainX coin can currently be bought for about $4.55 or 0.00009319 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ChainX has traded up 5.5% against the dollar. ChainX has a total market capitalization of $50.49 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00053408 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.02 or 0.00128933 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.85 or 0.00153139 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003532 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,252.32 or 0.98721001 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $487.52 or 0.00997429 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,229.12 or 0.06606564 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ChainX

ChainX’s total supply is 11,084,075 coins. ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ChainX is chainx.org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

