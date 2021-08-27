Charles Schwab Trust Co Has $2.20 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 639 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 773 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,392,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the first quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the first quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,031 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,259,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.3% during the first quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 131 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 221 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $728,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,177 shares of company stock valued at $13,783,642 over the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,316.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,871.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,464.44. The company has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 57.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,152.47.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

