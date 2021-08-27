Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Position Boosted by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,679 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,790 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $3,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,876,000 after buying an additional 10,880 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 326,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,874,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 27,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after buying an additional 15,067 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies stock traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $126.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,241. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.07. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $109.07 and a twelve month high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 39.90%. The business had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

CHKP has been the subject of several analyst reports. OTR Global upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.