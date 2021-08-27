Chembio Diagnostics Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CEMI)

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 27,470 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 613% compared to the typical volume of 3,855 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 1,268.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 251,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 233,458 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the second quarter worth approximately $195,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the second quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chembio Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 32.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEMI stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.11. 944,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,888,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.69. Chembio Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $8.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.88.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.07). Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 73.54% and a negative return on equity of 96.87%. Research analysts forecast that Chembio Diagnostics will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

CEMI has been the subject of several research reports. Colliers Securities lowered shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

About Chembio Diagnostics

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, Hepatitis C, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.

