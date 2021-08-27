Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lessened its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,669 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth $34,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth $34,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth $47,000. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Argus increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.70.

CVX traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.23. 527,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,358,459. The company has a market cap of $191.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $113.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.65.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.59) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.