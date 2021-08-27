Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Short Interest Update

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the July 29th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSEAMERICAN CVR opened at $26.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.45 million, a PE ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.21. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 1-year low of $19.80 and a 1-year high of $33.60.

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.36 million during the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 4.86%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 408.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 35,171 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 24.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Chicago Rivet & Machine from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

About Chicago Rivet & Machine

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co engages in the manufacturing and sale of rivets and specialty cold formed parts, as well as automatic rivet setting equipment and automated assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fasteners segment includes rivets, cold-formed fasteners, and parts and screw machine products.

