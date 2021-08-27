Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Stock Price Up 8.6%

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) rose 8.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.19 and last traded at $7.19. Approximately 5,785 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 886,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.62.

CMRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Chimerix from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Chimerix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $621 million, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.56.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 54.11% and a negative net margin of 3,035.43%. On average, research analysts expect that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Fred A. Middleton bought 6,950 shares of Chimerix stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.83 per share, with a total value of $54,418.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 200,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,486.59. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Chimerix during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 55.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chimerix Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

