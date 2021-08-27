China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.05 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:CIADY)

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for China Mengniu Dairy in a report issued on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Chen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.05 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.98. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for China Mengniu Dairy’s FY2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

Get China Mengniu Dairy alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Mengniu Dairy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

OTCMKTS:CIADY opened at $57.75 on Friday. China Mengniu Dairy has a 12-month low of $44.70 and a 12-month high of $66.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.21.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.4171 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd.

China Mengniu Dairy Company Profile

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes dairy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Liquid Milk Products, Ice Cream Products, Milk Powder Products, and Others. The Liquid Milk Products segment manufactures and distributes ultra-high temperature milk, milk beverages, and yogurt.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for China Mengniu Dairy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Mengniu Dairy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.