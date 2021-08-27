China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Shares Gap Down to $29.46

China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $29.46, but opened at $28.01. China Southern Airlines shares last traded at $28.44, with a volume of 6 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in China Southern Airlines by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 9,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 12,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH)

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

