China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Shares Gap Down to $29.46

China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $29.46, but opened at $28.01. China Southern Airlines shares last traded at $28.44, with a volume of 6 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.
The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.40.
About China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH)
China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.
