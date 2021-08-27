China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN) Short Interest Update

China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 429,500 shares, an increase of 153.5% from the July 29th total of 169,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 491,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of China Xiangtai Food stock opened at $1.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. China Xiangtai Food has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $1.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLIN. HRT Financial LP boosted its position in China Xiangtai Food by 1,528.6% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 166,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 156,238 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in China Xiangtai Food in the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in China Xiangtai Food in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in China Xiangtai Food in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in China Xiangtai Food in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. 2.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Xiangtai Food Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the slaughtering, processing, packing, distribution, wholesale, and retail of various fresh pork meat and parts in the People's Republic of China. It offers fresh pork and byproducts, as well as beef, lamb, chicken, duck, and rabbit meat.

