Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Insider Sells $402,938.00 in Stock

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) insider Elizabeth A. Redmond sold 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total value of $402,938.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,694,384.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:CHH traded up $3.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $121.36. 196,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,591. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.61, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.59 and a 12-month high of $123.77.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 683.02% and a net margin of 15.09%. As a group, research analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 280.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 48.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CHH shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Choice Hotels International from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet raised Choice Hotels International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Choice Hotels International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

