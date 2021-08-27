Chonk Hits Market Cap of $2.08 Million (CHONK)

Chonk (CURRENCY:CHONK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. Chonk has a total market capitalization of $2.08 million and $19,565.00 worth of Chonk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chonk coin can currently be bought for approximately $53.41 or 0.00110413 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Chonk has traded down 19.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Chonk alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00052945 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003081 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00014075 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00053216 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.15 or 0.00763156 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.24 or 0.00099720 BTC.

Chonk Coin Profile

Chonk is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Chonk’s total supply is 39,000 coins. The official website for Chonk is www.chonker.finance . Chonk’s official Twitter account is @ChonkerFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Chonk is chonkfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chonker.Finance is a blockchain-based NFT trading platform. $CHONK is a DEFI + NFT experimental protocol fork based on a popular farming coin. Fishing (similar to yield farming) is simply staking $CHONK or CHONK/ETH $UNIV2-LP tokens to obtain exclusive NFTs designed by talented artists. Chonker.Finance calls this process Fishing as the users will be taking their $CHONK and $CHONK/ETH LP tokens to catch FISH which can be seamlessly exchanged for Chonker.Finance’s exceptionally designed NFTs. “

Chonk Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chonk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chonk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chonk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chonk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chonk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.