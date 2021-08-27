Christine McLoughlin Buys 232 Shares of Cochlear Limited (ASX:COH) Stock

Cochlear Limited (ASX:COH) insider Christine McLoughlin purchased 232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$231.11 ($165.08) per share, for a total transaction of A$53,617.06 ($38,297.90).

The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.29.

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 17th. Investors of record on Sunday, October 17th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. Cochlear’s dividend payout ratio is currently -111.42%.

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cochlear implants, including Nucleus 7, Nucleus 6, Nucleus CP802, and Kanso sound processors; and Baha bone conduction implants, such as Baha attract system, Baha connect system, Baha softband, Baha soundarc, Baha 5 sound processor, and Baha sound processor.

