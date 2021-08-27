Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,744 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $11,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in Chubb by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,181,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,712 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chubb by 286.2% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,173,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,455,000 after purchasing an additional 869,978 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Chubb by 161.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,013,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,160,000 after purchasing an additional 625,983 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Chubb by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,327,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,712,000 after purchasing an additional 482,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Chubb by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,374,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,073,000 after purchasing an additional 353,933 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Shares of CB opened at $184.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.74. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $111.93 and a 12-month high of $187.90.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 10,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,825,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.61, for a total transaction of $5,598,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,908,602.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,024 shares of company stock valued at $8,681,754. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CB. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.06.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.