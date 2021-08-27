Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF) Short Interest Update

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 435,800 shares, a decrease of 65.1% from the July 29th total of 1,247,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of CHUEF remained flat at $$12.44 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.43. Chubu Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $12.30 and a fifty-two week high of $12.44.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Chubu Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: JERA, Power Network, and Customer Service & Sales. It generates electricity through thermal, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, biomass, and solar sources.

