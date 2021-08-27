CIBC Reaffirms “$42.00” Rating for Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB)

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB)‘s stock had its “$42.00” rating reiterated by stock analysts at CIBC in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Canadian Western Bank to C$41.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. TD Securities raised their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$35.50 to C$38.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$39.79.

Shares of CWB traded up C$0.67 on Friday, reaching C$35.99. The stock had a trading volume of 232,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,400. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$34.54. Canadian Western Bank has a 12-month low of C$23.72 and a 12-month high of C$37.75.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 28th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$247.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$244.84 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.6500003 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Irfhan Abdulaziz Rawji acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$34.16 per share, with a total value of C$341,563.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$654,947.05.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

