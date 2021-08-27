Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 38.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 266,074 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,014 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.17% of Ciena worth $15,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 26.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,621,903 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $143,471,000 after acquiring an additional 545,597 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ciena by 3.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,993,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,110,000 after buying an additional 65,280 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Ciena by 7.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 87,092 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after buying an additional 5,755 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Ciena during the second quarter valued at $379,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in Ciena by 43.3% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 23,950 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 7,236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Ciena alerts:

NYSE:CIEN opened at $56.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.82. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $38.03 and a twelve month high of $61.09.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. Ciena had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.14.

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 5,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total transaction of $291,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total transaction of $108,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,849 shares of company stock worth $2,935,997 over the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

Featured Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.