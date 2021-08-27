Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Purchased by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 457 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 2.9% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 0.5% during the first quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.5% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Cintas by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

In related news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total value of $6,634,143.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,816,268.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CTAS. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $389.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $395.44.

Shares of Cintas stock traded up $3.69 on Friday, reaching $393.76. 536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,052. The stock has a market cap of $40.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $385.98. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.65 and a fifty-two week high of $396.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 15.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 37.11%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.