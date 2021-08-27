Cipher Hits Market Cap of $107,274.47 (CPR)

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. One Cipher coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Cipher has traded down 16.3% against the dollar. Cipher has a total market capitalization of $107,274.47 and $57,033.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cipher alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.93 or 0.00397269 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000229 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001782 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000079 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $518.20 or 0.01056106 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004285 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Cipher

Cipher is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,283,402 coins. Cipher’s official website is ciphercryptotech.org . Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cipher Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cipher should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cipher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cipher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cipher and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.