Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) is Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Westchester Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,630 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,732 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 3.7% of Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $13,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Americana Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 10,463 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 20,102 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93,746 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 190,432 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,093,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. 65.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $186,319.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,717,541. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,512 shares of company stock worth $6,736,902. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $59.16. 413,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,298,412. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $60.27. The company has a market capitalization of $249.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSCO. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 target price on Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.