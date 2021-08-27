Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,154 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,694 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at about $279,000. Inlet Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the second quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 168,661 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,939,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.5% in the second quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 26,952 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 5.0% in the second quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 10,236 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 16.9% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,752 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $59.20 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $60.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $390,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 117,512 shares of company stock worth $6,736,902. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

