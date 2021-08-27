Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 169.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,889 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 7,127.8% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,565,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,500,000 after acquiring an additional 5,488,375 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,204,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,654,883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464,991 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,410,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,086,000 after buying an additional 4,162,277 shares during the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $154,587,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 29.1% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 9,299,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:C traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 828,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,816,643. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.49 and a 52-week high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.89.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.97.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

