Citigroup Increases Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target to $70.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price objective increased by analysts at Citigroup from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.02.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $63.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.83 billion, a PE ratio of -166.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50. Marvell Technology has a 1-year low of $35.30 and a 1-year high of $64.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total value of $1,071,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $535,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock worth $3,908,100 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

