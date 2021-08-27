Citigroup Raises Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target to $130.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its price target upped by analysts at Citigroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.02% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Dell Technologies to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.47.
NYSE:DELL opened at $101.55 on Friday. Dell Technologies has a 52 week low of $58.88 and a 52 week high of $104.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.99.
In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,316,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $131,036,491.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,022,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,566,150.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $19,312,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,508,190 shares of company stock valued at $349,610,879. 47.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DELL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,390,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,733,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,606 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,100,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,604,705,000 after purchasing an additional 901,473 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,473,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,213,000 after purchasing an additional 770,244 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,795,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $577,685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156,134 shares during the period. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,043,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,565,000 after purchasing an additional 86,894 shares during the period. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Dell Technologies
Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.
