Citigroup Raises Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target to $130.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its price target upped by analysts at Citigroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.02% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Dell Technologies to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.47.

NYSE:DELL opened at $101.55 on Friday. Dell Technologies has a 52 week low of $58.88 and a 52 week high of $104.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.99.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.55 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 102.13%. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,316,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $131,036,491.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,022,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,566,150.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $19,312,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,508,190 shares of company stock valued at $349,610,879. 47.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DELL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,390,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,733,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,606 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,100,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,604,705,000 after purchasing an additional 901,473 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,473,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,213,000 after purchasing an additional 770,244 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,795,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $577,685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156,134 shares during the period. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,043,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,565,000 after purchasing an additional 86,894 shares during the period. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

