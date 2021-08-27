Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) is Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s Largest Position

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,749,491 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group makes up about 3.2% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned 0.41% of Citizens Financial Group worth $80,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,394,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $547,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,621 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1,424.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,059,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $488,283,000 after acquiring an additional 10,334,260 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,189,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $360,793,000 after acquiring an additional 716,986 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 358.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,451,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,663,000 after acquiring an additional 4,261,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 109.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,565,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,667 shares in the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $43.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.76. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.46 and a twelve month high of $51.14.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 64.73%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.65 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.73.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

