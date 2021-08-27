Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Stake Raised by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,513 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $3,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 235.8% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CFG traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.65. 128,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,760,176. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.22. The firm has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.76. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.46 and a 1-year high of $51.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 64.73%.

CFG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.73.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

