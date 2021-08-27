Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Acquires 5,391 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,460 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,391 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for approximately 1.4% of Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Facebook were worth $33,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the third quarter worth $251,000. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 16.1% in the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 4,555 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Lawrence B increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 13,942 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 3,563 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nixon Peabody Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.2% in the first quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 19,240 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. 60.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $355.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.85.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $6.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $371.29. 382,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,755,287. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.13 and a 52 week high of $377.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $354.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. As a group, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.80, for a total transaction of $84,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,078,352. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.66, for a total value of $28,806,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,640,945 shares of company stock valued at $922,509,108 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

