Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Buys 379 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 31.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,578 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Hyman Charles D raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 19.7% in the first quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 1,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in BlackRock by 1,218.9% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 54,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,921,000 after acquiring an additional 50,159 shares during the period. Summitry LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 60,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,298,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Castellan Group LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 10.4% during the first quarter. Castellan Group LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 23.2% in the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

BLK traded up $16.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $952.33. 6,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,192. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $531.39 and a one year high of $945.86. The company has a market cap of $144.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $888.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.85 EPS. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BLK. Citigroup increased their target price on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Argus upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $943.17.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

