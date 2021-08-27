Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Buys 4,855 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,855 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 9.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,498,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,481,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,774 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 291.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 666,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $100,215,000 after purchasing an additional 495,899 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,745,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,120,096,000 after buying an additional 423,085 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 59.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 769,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,743,000 after buying an additional 288,358 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its position in The Travelers Companies by 27.5% during the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,200,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,691,000 after buying an additional 258,798 shares in the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

TRV stock traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $161.79. The company had a trading volume of 15,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,791. The company has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.75. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.67 and a 52 week high of $163.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $152.66.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.59%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, increased their target price on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.36.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total value of $1,790,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.