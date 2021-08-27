Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Buys Shares of 1,203 Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,301,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CABO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Cable One by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 789,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,338,000 after purchasing an additional 32,217 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cable One by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 689,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,353,000 after purchasing an additional 60,115 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Cable One by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 170,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,966,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cable One by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 133,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Cable One by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 129,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,256,000 after purchasing an additional 16,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CABO traded up $31.73 on Friday, hitting $2,071.39. 164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,748. Cable One, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,674.35 and a 12 month high of $2,326.80. The company has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,940.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $16.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.09 by $5.59. The firm had revenue of $401.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.18 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 24.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 52.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. Cable One’s payout ratio is 22.48%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CABO shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,025.00 to $2,236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cable One from $2,210.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Cable One presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,253.43.

In other Cable One news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 337 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,892.51, for a total value of $637,775.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,738 shares in the company, valued at $7,074,202.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,063.00, for a total value of $1,435,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,377 shares of company stock worth $10,906,287 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cable One Profile

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

