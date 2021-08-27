Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Buys Shares of 67,351 Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 67,351 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI owned approximately 0.09% of Provident Financial Services at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,152 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 37.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 79,998 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 21,998 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Provident Financial Services during the first quarter worth approximately $711,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Provident Financial Services by 6.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Edward J. Leppert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $503,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,811.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PFS shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Provident Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Shares of PFS traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.30. 1,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,065. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.76 and a twelve month high of $25.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.13. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 33.66%. The firm had revenue of $112.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.19%.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

