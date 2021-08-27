Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Cuts Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI reduced its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,286 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,482,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,961,777,000 after buying an additional 1,433,356 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,236,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,908,734,000 after buying an additional 276,068 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,216,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,525,657,000 after buying an additional 3,877,909 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,361,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,111,260,000 after buying an additional 203,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 0.4% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,584,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,866,000 after purchasing an additional 33,021 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.78. 50,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,457,414. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.90. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.15 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.95.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

FISV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet cut Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

In related news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $1,096,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total value of $4,708,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,696,700. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

See Also: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.