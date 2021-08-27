Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Grows Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,719 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Intuit by 1.6% during the second quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 71,215 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,907,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Intuit by 43.2% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 20,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,153 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. raised its position in Intuit by 19.6% in the second quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 13,683 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust boosted its stake in Intuit by 29.3% in the second quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 2,327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total value of $531,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,614.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $316,054.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $10.58 on Friday, hitting $563.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,855. The stock has a market cap of $153.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.41, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $516.58. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $295.37 and a 1 year high of $582.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

A number of research firms recently commented on INTU. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $540.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Intuit from $511.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Intuit from $520.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $541.52.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

